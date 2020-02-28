JFAC members grilled ITD Deputy Director Scott Stokes this morning about the ongoing FBI and Office of Inspector General investigation into concerns that contractors might have altered asphalt quality test results, resulting in overpayment and substandard quality in Idaho road construction over a matter of years. Idaho Statesman reporter Audrey Dutton detailed the issue in an investigative article published last Sunday; ITD recently announced that it was changing how contractors are paid, so that they’re paid on the basis of what ITD’s own test results show, rather than on their own test results.
“Certainly there’s been media attention on that,” Stokes told JFAC. “The department administers a very significant construction program and we have engineers and technicians that monitor the quality of the materials that go onto the road, and in this case it’s specif to paving materials. So we have a very thorough system of checks and balances that monitors the paving as it goes down, as you can imagine, pavement is going down while we’re checking quality.”
“There were some limited instances where we had some difficulty in verifying the test results of the contractors,” Stokes said. “So that’s what our employees have alerted the department to, and due to the inability for us to reconcile, we’ve elevated those questions to the highway administration, and in fact at this point they are being investigated by the Office of Inspector General at the federal level. At this point we don’t have any results on the investigation, but I can assure you that our engineers and technicians are so passionate about quality of the materials that go onto the highways. And for this reason, we’ve been able to investigate and research this issue.”
He told the joint budget committee, “I’m not aware of any relationship that this would have to our budget. We have high confidence in the work that we do on highways and bridges.”
It didn’t end there; JFAC members had lots more questions. I’ll have more on this later today, and will update this post.