When JFAC met Tuesday to review supplemental appropriations, it seemed likely that there would be a stink over Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s request for $50,000 in state general funds for “unforeseen legal bills” from her unsuccessful court fight against releasing public records regarding her education task force. But the joint budget committee heard a summary of supplemental requests, which didn’t highlight McGeachin’s, there were no questions, and it moved on.
A day earlier, the four Democratic members of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee had released a letter to McGeachin demanding documentation for the request, and notifying her that they wouldn’t consider her request without receiving them. The Dems said after Tuesday’s meeting that they haven’t backed off from their request. “We’re interested in documentation supporting the $50,000 budget request,” said Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise. “If there are legal fees, we’d like to know what they are before we spend any additional money. If the lieutenant governor would like to see that funded, then we’re going to need to see that documentation before it comes up.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “We do have a list of questions for her.” Ward-Engelking also questioned McGeachin’s assertion at a public appearance in eastern Idaho last week that her office has just one employee. “She has funding for three,” Ward-Engelking said. “She continues to contract with Parrish Miller from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, and hasn’t filled that other position.”
“She has funding in her budget to pay for this,” Ward-Engelking said.
The requested supplemental appropriation won’t come up again until January, and then only if the JFAC co-chairs put it on the agenda for the joint committee’s consideration.
“She should have invoices and things like that,” Ward-Engelking said. “We don’t just fund things without seeing what the actual costs are, and if it was legitimate.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.