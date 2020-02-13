In a series of mostly unanimous votes, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee yesterday made the statewide budgeting decisions that will form the basis for every agency budget they set this year, a process that starts tomorrow morning. This morning, JFAC is handling several supplemental appropriations for the current year.
In the statewide decisions, the joint budget committee unanimously agreed to adopt the Joint CEC Committee’s recommendations for state employee pay for next year, for merit raises averaging 2%. That comes to a total cost of $13.9 million to the state general fund; it’s down from the 3% the state has approved for the past few years. JFAC also included the CEC Committee’s recommendation for a 3% upward shift in the compensation schedule, which has a fiscal impact of just $86,700 to move up those workers who are currently at the bottom of the salary range for their positions; and the recommendation to grant an additional 2% to 20 job classifications most in need of equity adjustments, at a cost of $757,700.
JFAC also approved a 2% base salary increase for classified staff and administrators in public schools, those school employees who aren’t on the teacher career ladder.
They approved $83.8 million in non-discretionary adjustments in various budgets, which are funding increases already required by law due to growth in students, caseload, utilization, and federal match rate adjustments in public schools, higher education, Health & Welfare and Medicaid.
In addition, the joint committee voted to adopt the recommendation of the Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee to set the general fund revenue projection at $4.1255 billion for next year, which is 4.2% over the current year’s forecast and just a tiny fraction of a percentage point off from the governor’s recommendation.
On a 17-1 vote, with Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, dissenting, JFAC voted to approve the governor’s one-time budget recission of 1% in the current budget year, fiscal year 2020. That comes to $19.1 million cut from the state general fund.
The joint committee also voted unanimously to incorporate about $3.7 million in savings to the general fund next year from a sick leave rate reduction to zero; this refers to a program in which state retirees can use up to 600 hours of their accrued sick leave toward health insurance costs in retirement. The money goes into a fund managed by PERSI; Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, discovered in September that the fund had grown well beyond its needs, and the state can reduce its contributions from 0.65% of covered employees’ salaries to zero and still have more than enough to cover its obligations for the next year. Gov. Brad Little also built those savings into his proposed budget.
Agency budget-setting starts Friday morning with the departments of Finance and Insurance, the Workforce Development Council, public health districts, the Division of Veterans Services, and the Division of Human Resources.