Amid concerns about moving Idaho toward a full-time, year-round state Legislature, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning soundly defeated a proposed $100,000 appropriation to fund three new interim committees to study how Idaho should spend federal ARPA funds, killing it on a 6-14 vote. The proposal was to tap leftover CARES Act COVID-19 aid to cover the expense; those funds must be spent by Dec. 31.
“I believe that it’s appropriate that we establish these interim committees to study the ARPA funds in the American Rescue Plan Act and determine their uses to the best possible for the state of Idaho,” said Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, the House co-chair of JFAC. Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, the House JFAC vice-chair, seconded Youngblood’s motion to appropriate the funds.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said, I am speaking in opposition to the motion. I voted against all three interim committee resolutions in the House, and the reasons are twofold. We’re already spending a ton of ARPA money, without interim committees. It doesn’t seem to be a problem in these other areas. Furthermore, there’s been a heightened level of anxiety in the past few months about transitioning to a full-time Legislature. I want to avoid that.”
Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, the Senate chair of JFAC, had previously spoken against one of the interim committee resolutions in the Senate, saying the proposed topics were the role of JFAC, which holds interim meetings each year. After his comments, that resolution was held. None of the three resolutions for interim committees, which would have looked at water infrastructure projects, sewer and broadband projects, and more, have passed the Senate.
The vote then came out 6-14, failing. Here’s the vote breakdown:
Voting yes: Reps. Youngblood, Troy, Horman, Amador, Syme and Bundy.
Voting no: Sens. Bair, Agenbroad, Crabtree, Grow, Woodward, Lent, Riggs, Cook, and Ward-Engelking; and Sens. Nye, Nate, Giddings, Nash and Green.