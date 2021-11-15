The first bill to be voted on in committee during today's newly reconvened regular session of the Idaho Legislature has failed. After debate, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 6-12 against a motion to approve HB 409, a proposal from Rep. Sage Dixon to create a "Federal Overreach Legal Defense Fund" and fund it with a $2 million transfer from the state's general fund.
There were lots of questions about the bill and its provisions, with many focusing on who decides to spend the money from the fund and how. Dixon said it would be entirely up to the House speaker and the Senate president pro tem. The intent, Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder said publicly last week, is to have the Legislature intervene in the multistate lawsuits the state already has joined to challenge the Biden Administration's vaccine mandates, and pay its own private lawyers to argue specifically on behalf of the Legislature, in addition to the state Attorney General's efforts.
JFAC House Co-Chair Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, said, "This is a public hearing. No one has signed up. ... I see a hand in the back."
He called up that person, Ada County Commission Chairman Rod Beck. Beck told the joint committee that back when he was a state senator, he sponsored the legislation to create the existing Constitutional Defense Fund. He said only one governor, Gov. Phil Batt, "used it for its intended purpose," when he funded litigation against the federal government regarding nuclear waste.
"Ever since then, it's been used as a sort of slush fund to pay legal fees," Beck said. "You already have a fund that is established that does not violate the separation of powers," because the Constitutional Defense Council, which approves expenditures from the Constitutional Defense Fund, includes the governor along with the House speaker and Senate president pro-tem.
Beck urged lawmakers to "just put ... money in the Constitutional Defense Fund and tell the Constitutional Defense Council to quit paying legal fees."
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said she wanted to "protect as much sovereignty as possible," and moved to approve the bill, forwarding it to the House and Senate with a "do-pass" recommendation. Rep. Matthew Bundy, R-Mountain Home, seconded her motion.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, asked for the existing balances in the Constitutional Defense Fund and the Legislative Legal Defense Fund. Legislative Budget Director Keith Bybee reported the former has a balance of $1,133,249.24; and the latter has a balance of $3,724,064.97.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said, "We do have the ability to put more money into each of those funds." Plus, he said, "We will be back in session in six weeks. ... There's no reason to go spending more of the general fund on this. Let's see how this goes."
He noted that Idaho already is a party to two lawsuits over the Biden Administration's proposed vaccine mandates, though other states have taken the lead.
The motion then failed on a 6-12 vote, with two absent. Here’s how the vote broke down, according to Idaho Public Television reporter Logan Finney, who was in the room:
Voting yes: Reps. Youngblood, Troy and Bundy; and Sens. Bair, Grow and Cook
Voting no: Reps. Amador, Syme, Nate, Giddings, Nash, Horman and Green; and Sens. Woodward, Lent, Ward-Engelking, Nye and Crabtree.
Meanwhile, the House Business Committee still is hearing the first of the eight bills on its agenda, HB 410 from Rep. Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, forbidding all employer vaccine requirements. Among the many testifying in favor of the bill was one woman from North Idaho who told the lawmakers, "You’re no different than tyrants or terrorists."