The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning held a second budget hearing for Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, after she blasted JFAC for the budget it earlier set for her office next year, saying the joint committee chose to “kneecap” her budget and saying, “Specifically targeting the already small budget of Idaho's first female lieutenant governor seems punitive.”
Earlier, JFAC Co-Chair Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, pulled the budget bill from the Senate floor and returned it to JFAC for more consideration. “We welcome our lieutenant governor,” Bair announced this morning. “We decided the best thing to do … would be to just have a regular budget hearing. … We won’t be setting her budget today, there are no motions prepared, but we will do that in the future, probably the next time we meet.”
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, the Senate vice-chair of JFAC, told McGeachin, “I’ve had the good fortune to sit on this committee for the last five years. During that time, I’ve seen the hard work of the committee members and of our supporting staff to fill our constitutional obligation to establish a balanced budget. During my tenure, I’ve never seen an agency or constitutional officer issue derogatory statements against the committee that include words like ‘kneecapping,’ ‘silencing,’ ‘punitive.’ With all due respect, I’m hoping that you can help me understand, as well as the committee, why your office would issue these kind of statements.”
McGeachin responded, “That statement is an expression of the way that I perceived the action.” She said, “I did not know that there was any concern. … And back to the action itself, when you look at it, it was a 30% reduction of staff and an over 10% across the board reduction in my budget, which I cannot see where in the budget that was justified. Nobody presented the case for that.”
The budget JFAC initially set for McGeachin’s office for next year removed one of the three full-time positions authorized in her office, which had been vacant for three years, and 9.8% of her funding, which was the amount she reverted unspent from her budget last year. McGeachin also has funding in her budget for part-time and contract help, which wasn’t cut.
“I made an attempt again to justify and advocate for the integrity of my budget and I continue to do so today,” McGeachin said. “Now, the response that I put out publicly is a result of a reporter who reached out to my office for a response of the action. And I think it’s important to know that when false information is being circulated by the media, because again it was pointed out, false information that this position had never been filled during my whole tenure. And the media, they don’t report any more, it’s a problem. It used to be that if someone would reach out to us as elected officials, ask us a question, they would give us the courtesy to respond. They don’t do that any more. They just put statements out which they did against my actions and myself all of last year just to tarnish my reputation. That’s a problem with the media that we have today. So I have to defend the integrity of my office and of my budget.”
As the reporter who requested her reaction to the earlier budget-setting, I have no idea what she’s talking about. Her office responded within several hours to my request and I posted her statement in full.
“Because I did not see that those cuts were in any way justified and I had made every effort to explain the integrity and the need for this budget request, and I had not seen this same action with any other agency, I’m just left to feel that that’s what it was, it was punitive,” McGeachin told JFAC this morning.
Agenbroad responded, “Thank you, Mr. Chairman and lieutenant governor. I appreciate your comments.”
In her budget presentation this morning, McGeachin told the joint committee, “I wanted to bring this to your attention in your budget book. When you look at the flow chart, it does say that the third FTP (full-time position) is currently a vacant position. And I’m not sure how in the Legislative Services Office, they can fully understand everything that’s going on in our office. But I did testify that day when I was questioned about that third position, that although it has not been filled as a full-time position, we have used that authority … to hire part-time help. And because it’s really, customer service is so important that if my chief of staff and I, we spend a lot of time meeting with people, and if we’re in the room meeting with people and there’s nobody at the door to greet people that come into our office or answer phone calls. So for the three years, we have hired part-time help, and we do have now a wonderful young woman that’s working in our office who recently came over from Seattle, and is really committed to helping protect our Idaho values from becoming lawless like what we see happening in Seattle.”
McGeachin said, “Apparently there was still some question about the need and the use for that third position. I did receive a call asking for clarification on that.” She said she heard from a committee member “that it might have been misinterpreted, my intent in the committee that day.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “I was glad to hear that you’ve put a new part-time assistant in place that can help you. I just wondered, so is it still necessary that you contract with Parrish Miller, who is now working as a contractor with the Idaho Freedom Foundation, if you now have that person there?”
McGeachin responded, “Absolutely, because they’re completely different duties that are performed. Again, the third position is more of administrative support. The work that this individual does for my office is contractual, which comes out to maybe a few hours a week and that’s all, and it’s completely separate than constituent work. And I’m happy to explain that work.”
McGeachin has contracted with Miller for website services, social media, “helping us with technical writing, fact-finding, grammatical correctness,” she said. According to state records, McGeachin’s office has an $800 per month contract with Miller.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, the House vice-chair of JFAC, said, “Thank you, lieutenant governor, for being here today and helping us clarify some of these issues. I’m curious how it’s been working for you with information technology and utilizing their services. … Some of the questions we had before were around the IT services.”
McGeachin said her office does receive interoffice billing. “Yes, information technology services sends us a bill, Department of Administration, DFM. We still get our portion of billing from those agencies.” Those are for separate services than those she contracts with Miller for, she said.
She told the joint committee, “I want to just make sure that what I leave you with today is that the extent of the cut that was made in the bill will have a direct impact on my ability to do my job and provide services for my constituents. … It would be to the detriment of all of the people of Idaho for me to serve them.”
Bair told her, “This committee is intimidating at times, and you have shown great courage and great patience today.”