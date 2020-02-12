The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee today is hearing from chairs of the germane committees in both houses, as it prepares to begin setting state agency budgets on Friday. First up was House Health & Welfare Chairman Fred Wood, who gave a detailed report from his committee. The panel is backing the Department of Health & Welfare’s budget request, Wood said. “In addition to the department request, the committee has the following recommendations,” Wood said. “One, it’s becoming apparent that our youth are experiencing much more stress, anxiety and temptation from birth through their formative years than previous generations.” In view of that, he said, all programs to support children and adolescents “should receive strong support from the JFAC committee.”
Secondly, he said, is Head Start, which the state could put state funds into, but doesn’t. Head Start currently has 2,100 children on waiting lists in Idaho, Wood said. “The Head Start program is a proven program and it would be money well spent. The earlier we can get to the formative years of children and take them on to non-traumatic events in their lives, the better we are, and the less problems we have downstream.”
Today, the joint committee is set to hear from seven committee chairs, and then make the statewide decisions on which each of its agency budgets that it sets will be based.