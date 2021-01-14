JFAC held a hybrid meeting of sorts today, with some of its presenters physically in the room, and others speaking remotely, including an array of state agency officials who spoke about their agencies’ parts in the governor’s “Building Idaho’s Future” program. That program includes a package of tax cuts and targeted investments, both in the current year as supplemental appropriations and in Gov. Brad Little’s budget recommendation for next year.
State schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra was among those addressing the joint budget committee today remotely, speaking from a nearby Division of Financial Management conference room, and focusing on the $20 million in federal funds that Little is proposing be routed to schools for summer reading programs this coming summer.
“As you know, over the past nine months we have seen tremendous disruption and learning loss in our schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ybarra told lawmakers. “This has had immediate and potentially lasting impacts on our student learning and achievement unless we act now. Various studies estimate the learning loss during the pandemic could range from a few months for students that were on track to more than a year’s worth of loss for learning for our most vulnerable students. And I’m thrilled that the governor has made critically important decisions in his plan to enhance literacy and other educational outcomes, to address the disruptions associated with COVID-19.”
The package includes $309.3 million in general fund supplemental appropriations this year and $548.3 million in total funds. Among the supplemental appropriations outlined in the governor’s package are $253 million for the state Transportation Department, most of that for contract construction and right-of-way acquisition, including $2 million for bicycle and pedestrian projects, and also including $8.1 million for funding community airports; $50 million from the general fund to the Department of Water Resources for the Anderson Ranch Reservoir Enlargement Project, a new drinking water system for the Mountain Home Air Force, and recharge projects in the Upper Snake River Valley; and $36 million to the Department of Commerce for rural broadband grants and a $1 million boost to the current $3 million business-recruiting Opportunity Fund.
There’s a $73.5 million transfer from the general fund to the Permanent Building Fund for specific construction projects; $15 million in federal funds for the state Tax Commission for cash grants to small businesses impacted by the pandemic; $9.2 million for the state DEQ for drinking water, wastewater and agricultural practice improvements; $4.75 million from the general fund for career-technical education enhancements; $4.5 million in general funds for the state Controller’s office to develop an e-procurement system and an enterprise resources planning and assessment system for the state’s four-year colleges and universities; and $3 million from the general fund to the Department of Parks & Recreation for specific trail and park improvements, the largest of which is the $950,000 replacement of the Bruneau Dunes Observatory.
The full list, with summary description of each item, is online here.