Budget-setting in JFAC is starting to get a little bit testy. This morning, lots of JFAC members were grousing about going along with Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation for the STEM Action Center budget, though it ended up passing unanimously, 19-0. Earlier, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved a $1 million boost in spending authority for the center, so it can spend the increased amounts it’s successfully been raising from industry. Now, the governor’s recommendation calls for cutting state general funds for the state’s computer science initiative from $1 million this year to $500,000 for next year.
“They’ve done such an outstanding job of fundraising,” said Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville. “The industry has been highly involved in this particular department … with a tremendous investment. The department has done a stellar job of using this money. I think it’s one of the most exemplary departments that we have. But due to the budget constraints that we are under, I’m going to support this budget, which does include $500,000 less in general fund expenditures.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “I’d just like to add that I think the director has done an amazing job. This computer science initiative has been so successful that there’s quite long waiting list. We’ve only been able to take a portion of the people that have applied, so I’m hoping that in the future we can fund it a little more robustly.”
Before the meeting, at JFAC’s early-morning work session, Ward-Engelking said, “Director Hemingway said she can make this work. But she has a wait list of teachers waiting to take that computer science.” Crabtree, too, expressed concern.
The budget that was approved unanimously matches the governor’s recommendation, reflecting a 17.7% increase in state general funds to $3 million for the STEM Action Center next year, or a total of $6.1 million, a 31% overall increase (including the new fundraising authority). But the general fund increase is largely because of the $500,000 for computer science, because last year’s $1 million was a one-time transfer, so it’s removed from the base before the increase is calculated. The $500,000 for next year will be ongoing funding. In the end, the general fund increase in dollars is $457,500 – less than the amount removed due to cutting the computer science initiative program funding in half.