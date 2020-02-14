Today is the first day of agency budget-setting in JFAC, so the joint committee held its first early-morning session prior to its 8 a.m. meeting to go over proposed motions. The agencies that are up today include the departments of Finance and Insurance and the Workforce Development Council, all of which operate on dedicated funds from specific fees or employment taxes and have no state general funds; public health districts; the Division of Veterans Services; and the Division of Human Resources.
In a small break from tradition, budget analyst Robyn Lockett told Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee members that on the DHR budget, the committee member working on the motion opted not to share it before the meeting, and instead would propose it on the floor.