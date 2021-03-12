With a host of accounting maneuvers — but limited fireworks — legislative budget-writers pieced together a K-12 spending plan on Friday morning, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. The budgets would put more than $2 billion of state general fund tax dollars into K-12 for the first time in Idaho’s history. But an infusion of federal coronavirus stimulus dollars will boost the budgets even more.
The bottom line: General fund spending would increase by $73.6 million, or 3.7 percent. But when federal dollars and dedicated funds are added into the mix, K-12 spending would increase by $309.8 million, or 13.2 percent.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee’s budget bills still need to pass the House and the Senate. Since K-12 represents the state’s largest spending commitment, and nearly half of the overall state budget, the bills are a linchpin to wrapping up the 2021 session and the Legislature’s work.
But if Friday’s JFAC votes are any indication, the K-12 budgets could sail through the two houses with ease, as they have in recent years, Richert writes. JFAC passed many of the budgets unanimously, or with only a smattering of opposition from House conservatives.
You can reach Richert's full story online here at idahoednews.org.