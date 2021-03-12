JFAC ceiling generic 2-7-20
With a host of accounting maneuvers — but limited fireworks — legislative budget-writers pieced together a K-12 spending plan on Friday morning, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. The budgets would put more than $2 billion of state general fund tax dollars into K-12 for the first time in Idaho’s history. But an infusion of federal coronavirus stimulus dollars will boost the budgets even more.

The bottom line: General fund spending would increase by $73.6 million, or 3.7 percent. But when federal dollars and dedicated funds are added into the mix, K-12 spending would increase by $309.8 million, or 13.2 percent.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee’s budget bills still need to pass the House and the Senate. Since K-12 represents the state’s largest spending commitment, and nearly half of the overall state budget, the bills are a linchpin to wrapping up the 2021 session and the Legislature’s work.

But if Friday’s JFAC votes are any indication, the K-12 budgets could sail through the two houses with ease, as they have in recent years, Richert writes. JFAC passed many of the budgets unanimously, or with only a smattering of opposition from House conservatives.

You can reach Richert's full story online here at idahoednews.org.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

