The Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee held nearly two hours of hearings this morning on specific spending requests from three state agencies for federal coronavirus aid arriving in the state from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, hearings that continued from the day before. JFAC members are studying extensive packets of information on the proposals from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, the state Department of Education, the Idaho Commission for Libraries, along with a detailed overall report and spreadsheet on the funding prepared by the Legislative Budget Office that’s posted online here and is being updated periodically.
The requests now before JFAC don’t cover all of the ARPA funds Idaho is expected to receive, which come to roughly $5.3 billion to be spent over the next four years. They’re for specific funds to be spent or committed in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1, for programs in which the state has received enough detailed guidance from the U.S. Treasury to propose appropriating funds.
They include three multimillion-dollar boosts to child care grant programs; a $14 million increase in low-income home energy assistance; $3 million to help low-income households with water and sewer bills; and $10 million for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in 2022. State Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen detailed each of the funding streams and the proposed uses to lawmakers today and answered questions; the vaccine funds, he noted, will come as Idaho’s vaccine supply increases and outreach starts to the homebound and others who can’t get to vaccination clinics or don’t have local providers.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra presented plans for four categories of education funds, as approved by the state Board of Education on April 5. Those include $439.9 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, known as ESSER III, which must be awarded in the first year but spent over the next three years; $25.9 million in emergency assistance to non-public schools; $12.6 million in grants under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA; and $1.1 million in grants for special education preschool services.
State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White presented the request from the Idaho Commission for Libraries for $2.4 million for the Institute of Museum and Library Services program, the main source of federal support for libraries and museums across the country. She said it would be used on a one-time basis for improvements to library services across Idaho, including technology upgrades, early literacy outreach, and grants to libraries for efforts that “keep students learning and adults earning.”
Yesterday, JFAC held hearings on proposals to spend funds through the Idaho Housing & Finance Association for homeowner assistance, small business credit and more, and received briefings from Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, on overall state plans. Lawmakers also have introduced resolutions to set up several interim legislative committees to review specific areas of spending from the federal funds over the next four years.
The joint committee could start voting on appropriations of funds for next year as soon as next week.