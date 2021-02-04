This morning’s budget hearings in JFAC have been plagued by technical difficulties thus far, forcing several unscheduled breaks; the topics at hand are complicated ones, including various Health & Welfare divisions: Psychiatric hospitalization, mental health services, substance abuse services, and Medicaid. Thus far, during the hearing on the budget for Psychiatric Hospitalization, Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee that the state is gearing up to get State Hospital North nationally accredited so it can take advantage of the IMD waiver under Medicaid expansion, which will allow it to bill Medicaid for mental health services to patients. State Hospital South already has been doing that.
“For State Hospital North to bill Medicaid, it must maintain its current licensure but also achieve national accreditation,” Jeppesen said, which “requires physical facility upgrades and additional staffing.” For the coming year, the governor’s budget includes a recommendation for a one-time, net-zero transfer of $2.4 million from State Hospital South to State Hospital North to allow for those accreditation costs. By fiscal year 2023, Jeppesen said, the combination of Medicaid expansion and the IMD waiver will mean big savings in this budget, “a net impact to the general fund of $4 million to $4.5 million on an ongoing basis.”
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, asked about savings from Medicaid expansion this year across the behavioral health division of the Department of Health & Welfare. Ross Edmunds, director, said, “Overall, it was just under $13 million across all of the budget divisions within the Division of Behavioral Health.” That included $5 million for criminal justice felony probation treatment, as “nearly all of those folks became qualified under Medicaid.” There also was a $2 million reduction in the crisis centers budget this year, he said, “which was approximately a 20% reduction in the crisis centers budget, which is being shared equally by the crisis centers.” That also was due to Medicaid expansion offsetting costs previously borne by the state general fund, he said.
You can watch live here.