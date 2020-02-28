JFAC has convened this morning to set budgets for the governor’s office and DFM, the Legislative Services Office, and the Idaho Transportation Department; you can watch live here. The Senate convenes at 9:30, the House at 10 a.m., both with long lists of bills on their calendars.
JFAC convenes to set budgets, Senate in at 9:30, House at 10...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.