There’s a full house at JFAC this afternoon for what may be the joint committee’s final meeting. Among the agenda items: Re-doing four budgets that earlier were killed on the floor of the House. First, the joint committee took up a supplemental appropriation for a commemorative silver medallion program in the state Treasurer’s office to mark the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States. The $50,000 expenditure would be paid back to the general fund from revenues received from sale of the medallions. The joint committee unanimously approved the expenditure. Co-Chair Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, said he received a letter saying all female members from both houses of the Legislature plan to sponsor the bill, so he warned against opposing it.
JFAC then voted unanimously, 19-0, in favor of a new budget for the state Treasurer’s office for next year that shows a 0.1% increase in total funds, down from 0.7% in the original budget that failed in the House. Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, said the original budget included a 2% base reduction, but it was offset by tapping a dedicated fund for $29,300 for a net-zero impact. The new version doesn’t tap the dedicated fund.
“That’s reduced the budget,” Anderson said, “and talking to the Treasurer, she indicated that would not be something that she couldn’t deal with in her department.”
On the Idaho Secretary of State’s budget, Anderson again made the successful motion; it was seconded by Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and passed unanimously, 19-0. “The difference between this budget and the previous one is the 2% general fund reduction,” Anderson said. That’s a difference of $72,600, taken from operating expenses. As a result, the new budget for the Secretary of State’s office for next year shows a reduction of 31.2%, instead of a reduction of just under 30%.
I’ll update this post with additional budget decisions.