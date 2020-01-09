The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee began its agency budget hearings today, starting off with the Division of Veterans Services, state Treasurer, Secretary of State, Industrial Commission and Office of Energy Resources. Already, Veterans Services Director Marv Hagedorn has noted that the much higher minimum wage in neighboring Washington has made it hard for him to hire certified nurse's aides in Lewiston to work in the Idaho veterans home. You can watch the morning's hearings live online here.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.