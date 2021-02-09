There were no questions and no debate this morning as the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted unanimously, 19-0, to allow the Idaho Commission on Aging to spend $862,400 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide home-delivered meals to seniors, in place of offering congregate meals during the pandemic. Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, moved to approve the supplemental appropriation, part of $900 million in federal aid Idaho has received from the relief bill that President Trump signed into law on Dec. 27; Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, seconded the motion, but there was enough enthusiasm that other JFAC members, including Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, also tried to second it.
“This supplemental is for the COVID relief funds in the federal law that was signed into law Dec. 27 of 2020,” legislative budget analyst Jill Randolph told the lawmakers. “It’s in the amount of $872,400,” a figure that was just updated last week, she said. “These funds will be used to deliver home-delivered meals to seniors instead of having them come to the Area Agency on Aging and providing a congregate meal,” which constitutes a “difference in their service model.”
The supplemental appropriation bill still needs passage in both houses and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the joint committee.
Also approved unanimously by JFAC this morning was the first supplemental appropriation that’s part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative. It would allocate an additional $427,500 from the state general fund to the state Department of Agriculture in the current budget year, for lab equipment. The equipment is for the new state Agriculture Lab being built in Boise that lawmakers funded last year; there’s also funding for a $170,000 gas chromatography and mass spectrometer to analyze pesticides in the Idaho Food Quality Assurance Lab in Twin Falls; and $45,000 for a combustion nitrogen analyzer to measure nitrogen in fertilizer samples and protein in feed samples at the Feed & Fertilizer Lab in Twin Falls.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, questioned the lab equipment expenditure, asking, “Is this really an unanticipated, immediate need that we didn’t see coming in 2021, and will it all be spent by July 1st?” Budget analyst Rob Sepich responded, “The lab is being built and there has been some discussion within the department as far as what equipment to move and what equipment not to move.” Some significant pieces of equipment in the existing lab are 40 years old, Sepich said; these are items that need to be built into the physical building itself. “So the department has been grappling with this,” he said. The supplemental appropriation would allow the department to contract for the new equipment by the close of the fiscal year, committing the funds, he said. Nate then joined the rest of the committee in voting in favor of the supplemental appropriation.
After today’s JFAC meeting, the panel’s co-chairs, Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, and Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, said after delays, supplemental appropriations are beginning to move through the committee, including the COVID relief funds and the governor’s “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative.
“We’re going to begin taking up some of those as we go along,” Bair said, including a $50 million water funding proposal that’s likely to come up Friday.
Youngblood said on the House side, “We’ve made a significant effort this year to meet with chairs and vice chairs (of germane committees) to get them up to speed on the supplementals, and particularly on the COVID dollars. I think they have a lot better understanding” than begore, he said.
Bair said, “It takes the time for the Legislature to get their arms around such a vast amount of money. We’re getting there, I think.”
Yesterday, the joint committee moved a major chunk of the $900 million in COVID relief when it approved accepting $175 million in federal rental assistance funds; up to 76,000 Idahoans could qualify. The panel yesterday also approved a $70 million chunk of the aid funds to be spent on construction projects by the Idaho Transportation Department.