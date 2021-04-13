JFAC this morning voted to continue a stepped-up Idaho State Police presence at the state Capitol and the Idaho Supreme Court through the rest of the current fiscal year and through the following year as well, which runs through June 20, 2022. “It actually saddens me to bring this before us, and it’s a testament of the civil unrest throughout the United States that’s made its way to Idaho,” said Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, who made the successful motion to approve the funding, which comes to an additional $30,000 for the current fiscal year plus $1,726,100 for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Idaho already tapped CARES Act COVID-19 funds to spend an additional $350,000 on state troopers at the Statehouse this year, at the request of House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder. That allowed for a detail of eight troopers to be on duty at the Capitol, in addition to one already on duty, plus three already assigned to the Capitol as part of the governor’s Executive Protection Unit, or a total of 12.
This summer, the three from the Executive Protection Unit will be traveling with the governor and won’t be available for Statehouse duty, Legislative Services Director Eric Milstead told JFAC. And with the expiration of the $350,000 in CFAC funding on June 31, that’d take state police staffing at the Capitol and surround area down to a single trooper.
During the Legislature’s spring recess this year due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the speaker and pro-tem met with the chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court about the ISP staffing situation. “The discussion focused on the need to continue a little bit higher complements both in the Statehouse and at the Supreme Court building,” Milstead told lawmakers. “And these troopers will also be available, should the need arise, for other facilities on the Capitol Mall, all our facilities.”
Troopers assigned to Statehouse duty have been rotated in from all ISP districts, adding travel and lodging costs. The proposal would fund eight troopers next year, with three assigned to the Idaho Supreme Court and five to the Capitol.
Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, questioned the need and voted against the increased funding. Nate said, “I understand maybe the concern going into 2021 around the election time, the concern about increasing security at the Capitol surrounding it. But I don’t see the same thing for 2022,” he said. He asked ISP Lt. Col Sheldon Kelly, “Is the threat increasing somehow that we don’t know about?”
Kelly responded, “We do not have any specific information on any threats. I wish I could tell you exactly how much we’re going to need and when we would need it, but we didn’t see 2020 coming either, and we had a huge amount of staff deployed to the Capitol over numerous weeks, which was a drain on our manpower, and we didn’t see that coming either.”
Giddings questioned how hard troopers assigned to the Statehouse actually work. “Generally, have they been overworked at the Capitol, or would they be working more in their home districts?” she asked.
“I’m not sure I understand your question completely,” Kelly responded, “but I’ll take a stab at it.” He said the work for troopers varies depending on their assignments, including whether or not they accrue overtime or travel time. “So it just varies on what their work week would look like in either location,” he said.
She also asked Kelly, “Do you think this is going to lead you to need to hire more troopers, or can you handle this and still be able to provide the same amount of coverage across the state for traffic and filing reports etc.?”
Kelly responded, “We only have so many FTP’s (full-time positions) that we can fill at this time. To say it’s not going to be a drain on our resources would be incorrect. It will affect coverage around the state to have these troops here. We’re doing our best to manipulate schedules and still try to provide the best coverage we can for the state with what we have.”
Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, JFAC co-chair, said, “If this is going to be an ongoing expense going forward, and if it is a drain on our local state troopers when we are taking them on a rotating basis, looking down the road to the future, and it might not be in the cards for today, but would it not be better to increase the FTP’s by a certain amount and have those folks full-time and living here in Boise? Rather than to have the added expense of bringing them back again?”
“Yes,” Kelly said. “That would be the perfect world, if we could have those additional FTP’s and not rotating those folks from around the state. It would be a better scenario. That would also decrease the cost of them, if we didn’t have to include travel and lodging.”
Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, noted that Idaho’s coverage statewide in officers per 100,000 population is “really on the lower end,” and Kelly agreed. “Yes, we are on the lower end of that, traditionally,” he said, “but we do what we can with what we have.”
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said, “I would support it as a permanent change, and I want to remind everyone that this building was violently defaced last summer with graffiti. This is a priceless treasure … and if this is the amount that it takes to protect and preserve this building, I am all in. I will support a permanent one. But this is a one-time solution. If this is what it takes to maintain law and order in this building in our presence or not in our presence, then it is worth it. There is civil unrest in our nation right now. We have had some in Idaho. And this cost, in my estimation, is a small price to pay for preserving and protecting this building and maintaining law and order.”
Agenbroad said, “I couldn’t agree with Rep. Horman’s comments more. We have a priceless building, but we also have priceless people within this building that need protection. I support this as a one-time request in hopes that the civil unrest that we are seeing will get back to an Idaho normal and this won’t be needed in the future.” The one-time funding proposal, he said, will run through fiscal year 2022, “at which time we can re-evaluate the request.”
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, seconded Agenbroad’s motion, and it passed on an 18-2 vote, with just Giddings and Nate dissenting. The motion for the $30,000 for the remainder of the current year passed unanimously.
The budget bills still need approval from both houses and the governor’s signature to become law.