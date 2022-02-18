On a 15-5 vote this morning, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved the recommendation of the Legislature’s joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee to allocate funds for 3% across-the-board raises for state employees next year, plus an average of $1.25 per hour for merit-based increases. In total dollars, that comes to the equivalent of 7% for raises, though the merit portion would vary by employee, with larger percentage boosts for lower-wage workers.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, made a substitute motion to adopt the governor’s recommendation for just 5% more for state employee pay next year, including 2% across the board and 3% for merit raises. “The CEC Committee met and debated on this and it was a very close vote, it was within one vote of passing or failing,” Nate said. “The governor’s recommendation is a conservative one that I think is appropriate this year when we’re dealing with a lot of budget uncertainty. So let’s stick with the governor’s recommendation. When there’s doubt on the committee’s point of view, let’s take the safe route.”
Idaho has a record budget surplus of $1.9 billion this year.
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, who made the successful motion both in JFAC this morning and on the Joint CEC Committee, responded, “Just to clarify that in the CEC in the past several years that I’ve been here, it’s always been a close vote. So that is not something unusual. Actually, this is how our democracy operates. It’s 51%. So if people don’t like that, I guess, that’s the way it is.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, who seconded Syme’s motion, said, “There was also a vote for a 7% raise that was very close, and there was a discussion about even higher raises than that. The governor’s recommendation had been made in early fall, and we hadn’t seen what inflation was going to do, so we wanted to get our state employees as close to the inflation rate as we could. And this, in reality, doesn’t even keep them even.” She urged a “no” vote on Nate’s substitute motion, which was seconded by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, said, “I think that with 7.5% inflation and a tight labor market, the original motion reflects what we need to do to serve our constituents, to make sure we keep our state employees.”
Nate’s substitute motion failed on a 5-15 vote, with just Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Reps. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, and Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, joining Nate and Giddings in supporting it. The original motion then passed on a 15-5 vote.
The vote means that decision on state employee raises will be written into every budget bill that JFAC sets for state agencies. They’ll start setting agency budgets on Monday.
The joint committee also voted 18-2 to adopt a revenue estimate for budgeting purposes for next year that’s $100 below the governor’s recommendation, which was $141.4 million less than the revenue figure adopted by the Legislature’s joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee. Nate and Giddings were the only dissenters; they also were the only two on the 20-member joint committee to back Nate’s substitute motion for an even lower figure. He argued, “It’s best to be on the conservative side and deal with surpluses, than be on the generous side and deal with shortfalls.”
The successful motion was made by Woodward and seconded by Sen. Peter Riggs, R-Coeur d’Alene.
The joint committee also approved several major supplemental appropriations – spending proposals for the current year – this morning on unanimous votes, including transferring $228 million from the state general fund for transportation projects including big investments into repair and replacement of local bridges. I’ll have a full story later today, and will post a link here.