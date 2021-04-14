The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 14-5 this morning in favor of SB 1204, the new bill that would forbid Gov. Brad Little from authorizing spending of any American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds without a legislative appropriation. Bipartisan opposition came from two Republicans and three Democrats, with Rep. Ron Nate arguing against accepting any of the federal aid at all, and the Democrats raising concerns about preventing the spending of needed funds that may arrive after lawmakers adjourn.
“While I understand the desire to want to be involved in the appropriation of ARPA funds and I share that desire,” said Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, “I think this bill goes too far. This session, the House has shown me that we’re not as nimble as we thought we were in getting appropriations through, and I’m worried that we have families and businesses and Idahoans that are in dire need right now, and I’m afraid we’re going to leave them adrift without a lifeboat.” She said additional ARPA funds may address “things like suicide prevention, COVID testing, and a lot more critical things that our families need right now, and our students. … They need these funds to make it through what we have endured during the pandemic, and that’s what these funds are for. And to put that aside and say, ‘We’ll deal with it when we come back,’ whenever that is … is just too much for me.”
JFAC Co-Chair Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, made the motion to approve the bill. “I think it’s appropriate,” he said. “I, too, work full-time outside the Legislature and whether we sine die or recess, I’m not sure where our Legislature is going to head, but I’m prepared. These are major funds, as the good senator recommended, that need to be used wisely, and again I support that, if that’s what it takes.”
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, the House vice-chair of JFAC, said, “That’s what this group does, we dig into the details and we dig into the policy and that’s our job, to understand how these different agencies work and to leverage our support to the highest ability possible. … I share concerns about how we’re going to make sure that the money gets out and makes a difference, but that’s the job of JFAC and I think we should not shirk our duties.”
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, the Senate vice-chair of the joint committee, said, “I certainly appreciate the senator’s comments relative to potentially locking some of this money up without the full body’s involvement. We are not done with our work in this committee. … There are ARPA dollars that will likely be appropriated by this committee before we adjourn this year, or however we adjourn, in whatever manner.”
Nate, R-Rexburg, said, “We don’t need this federal help or the guidance or federal rules that come with it.”
The five “no” votes came from Nate, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Ward-Engelking; and Reps. Colin Nash, D-Boise; and Brooke Green, D-Boise. Rep. Wendy Horman was absent for the vote.
Only one person provided public testimony on the bill, Fred Birnbaum of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, who said he was bringing up issues but not taking a position for or against it. He noted that the bill only affects ARPA funds, and suggested perhaps Idaho should also pass legislation forbidding spending funds from future congressional action, including a nationwide infrastructure bill.
After approving that bill, JFAC went on to debate and vote on the first two appropriations of federal ARPA funds, both of which were the subject of full budget hearings in the joint committee last week.
The first allocated to the state Division of Financial Management for fiscal year 2022 $50 million from ARPA for public health related costs, including but not limited to vaccine distribution and management, personal protective equipment, communications, public safety and related technology. Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, said the appropriation would replace the current contingency fund in the governor’s emergency fund that was created by transferring $39.1 million from the Tax Relief Fund. “The intent is to restore that $39.1 million from the tax relief fund,” Adams told JFAC. “This would serve as the contingency instead. … Our goal would be to not have to use this and to start off (next year) $50 million ahead.”
The appropriation was approved on an 18-2 vote, with just Nate and Giddings dissenting.
The second appropriation was for $51.8 million to the state Controller’s office for the first-half transfer out to Idaho’s small cities, those with population under 50,000. Under ARPA, the state’s nine larger cities will get direct COVID aid disbursements from the U.S. Treasury, as will all 44 of Idaho’s counties. The allotments for smaller cities must run through a state agency, so the appropriation designates the controller’s office to receive and send out the funds. They are a portion of the $1.89 billion State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund grants to Idaho under ARPA; the first-half payment will arrive in May and must be sent out to the small cities within 30 days of receipt. Legislative Budget Director Paul Headlee said due to the timing, the appropriation is structured as a supplemental appropriation for the current year, with reappropriation authority to cover any delay beyond the start of the new fiscal year July 1.
Allowable uses of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds include responding to the COVID-19 health emergency or its negative economic impacts; premium pay for workers; addressing lost revenue; and investments in sewer, water or broadband infrastructure.
“A vote here, a vote ‘yes,’ is in support of our small cities, which can put to work this money in long-term projects, sewer, water and broadband,” said Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle. The appropriation won approval on an 18-2 vote with just Nate and Giddings dissenting.
Also this morning, JFAC allocated the last remaining funds from Idaho’s $1.25 billion share of CARES Act funds. Earlier, Gov. Brad Little had recommended allocating $15 million to the state Tax Commission for small business grants, but the Legislature never acted on that proposal. Instead, they approved spending $10 million of that on broadband investments; and $3.7 million for emergency food aid, leaving a balance of $1.3 million. That final $1.3 million today was allocated to the state Department of Parks & Recreation for projects at state parks to address sharply increased visitation, including road-paving and improvements to the Bruneau Dunes Observatory.
Woodward said, “I live about half a mile from a state park, and so I see the activity daily, and I can say definitively that visits to the park were up significantly. … We saw people from both in state and out of state. Parks were maxed out as a result of people not being able to partake in other activities.” Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, moved to approve the $1.3 million appropriation; Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, seconded the motion, and it passed 18-1 with just Giddings dissenting. Nate was absent for that vote.
All the decisions still need approval from the full House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the 20-member joint House-Senate committee.