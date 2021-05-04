JFAC has voted 17-2 in favor of two categories of ARPA funding for child care aid in Idaho: $36 million in increased federal block grant funding for programs like the Boys & Girls Club, 4-H and after-school programs for children age 5-13; and $70 million for increased federal funding for child care stabilization, which would continue current grant and subsidy programs that are aimed at helping stem the loss of child care providers and options for parents in Idaho. The only “no” votes came from Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird. The appropriation still needs approval from the full House and Senate and the governor’s signature to become law.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, who made both successful motions, said, “I think of those citizens in Idaho who have struggled the most, with the shutdowns during COVID – it’s been our children. And in particular, the opportunities for those kids to spend time with other children and other adults, in a face-to-face learning opportunity. And so I’d really like to thank the good work of Rep. Horman and Rep. Galloway, who have helped think through how this might work for our kids.”
“We feel really strongly that we have a window of this next year and perhaps the year afterwards to help provide these children with a little extra help,” Troy said. Speaking of the block grants funds, she said, “Although the funds are available from 0-13 we’re going to focus more clearly on those children between the ages of 5 and 13. We tried to be very thoughtful on how this might work to support those community options in particular programs like the Boys & Girls Club, my personal favorite 4-H, and other organizations that can provide in-person learning and enrichment opportunities for our children over the next year. So I’d appreciate the support for this budget.”
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, seconded Troy’s motion for the block grant funds, and it passed 17-2 without debate or discussion. Troy and Agenbroad are the House and Senate vice-chairs of JFAC.
On the child care stabilization funds, Troy told the joint committee, “I think one of the things that we’ve struggled with with this group, this group of day care providers, is that they don’t have a single voice. They don’t have an association, they don’t have a lobbyist, they don’t have anyone to really represent them here in the building. And yet they perhaps are struggling more than any business in the state, as it’s been a slow return to work for those folks who rely on their services.”
“And in addition to that, they have a lot more pressure for requirements in order to keep their businesses safe and secure for those children,” she said. “I heard a troubling statistic this morning that was released that COVID infections have really started spreading within our youth, and those infections are up 22% at this point over a couple months ago, which is really a startling figure. And I think it’s going to continue to be difficult for those businesses to stay open, andf parents are keeping their children at home, and we just can’t afford to lose any more day care. Not everyboyd can afford to have somebody come to their home and take care of their children. Not everybody can afford to stay home. And so it puts our working families in a very difficult position.”
“We’ve been assured by the Department of Health & Welfare that they will be able to use these funds effectively and leverage the success of our daycare providers, who are perhaps some of our most important partners for our working families in the state.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “These child care facilites and day cares are so important for our workforce in Idaho. People can’t go back to work if they don’t have child care in place. And having been to a lot of these lately, just listening and seeing what they’re up against, they’ve had to in many cases reduce the number of children they can take to keep the children safe, and also there’s a lot of things in place that they have to do just to make sure they can stay open. And these are the people that have made it possible for our first responders to be able to be at work, and for our health care and also our educators. So this money is critical. And I hope everybody can get this through so we can ensure that our children are safe.”
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said, “I just wanted to thank Rep. Troy and other members of this committee for the good work that they have done in understanding the need for this money. I’m confident that given that we’ve already run the CARES Act money, and then the COVID (aid approved in the December congressional bill, for the same program this funding would continue), that Health & Welfare is going to be able to get this money out efficiently. I can’t overstate the need for this. We already had a child care crisis before COVID hit. And then last year we had over 200 providers shut down. I don’t think our economy can sustain losing another 200 providers for this state.”
“There was a lot of folks in the building yesterday,” Nash said, referring to the more than 100 child care providers, parents and young children who came to the Capitol to press for approval of the aid funds. “As you know, the child care providers across the Treasure Valley shut down to tell us how important this money was to them, so I just want to thank this committee for listening to them.”
No one in the committee spoke against the appropriation; two members, Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, and Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, asked questions of state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen about how the stabilization funds would be distributed. He said both would go straight into the department’s existing programs, not requiring any additional federal guidance, as the federal guidance for those programs already is in place. “We would use it here in the state to continue those activities that we’ve been doing since last year,” Jeppesen said.
That includes monthly grants to aid struggling providers, which run from $500 for small home day-cares with up to six kids to $5,000 for the largest day care centers, those with more than 25 children; along with programs to boost subsidies for qualifying low-income families, who still must pay a portion of the costs for their kids’ care. “These are programs we administer today, and are extremely comfortable administering as we move forward,” Jeppesen said.