In response to the governor’s emergency declaration, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee has just approved, in a series of unanimous votes, an additional $500,000 for the state Division of Human Resources and an additional $800,000 for the Office of Information Technology for coronavirus response. This $1.3 million one-time from the state general fund is aside from the $2 million emergency appropriation already approved by the Legislature for coronavirus response; that was targeted at medical supplies, testing and community mitigation efforts. These two new supplemental appropriations are for the operations of state government.
The DHR money will go for advanced sick leave and administrative leave; the OITS money will go for technology to make agency operations, including public meetings, all able to operate remotely, either by phone or online.
“These requests specifically are for the state,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget chief.
DHR Administrator Susan Buxton said, “Things have been moving quite rapidly with regard to how we’re addressing the situation. Right now, we’re making sure that state government is open. People that can work from home effectively are going to be allowed to work from home, and that is at the discretion of the agencies and their supervisors. … And then these other options with regard to advanced sick leave and administrative leave would also be helpful … so that people actually would stay home when they were sick.”
The technology funds are for tele-work connectivity, additional broadband services and other measures through OITS to help agencies and state employees through the emergency. “State agencies will be using telecommunications in order to hold their meetings,” said Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, JFAC co-chair. “We have a number of state agencies that are short of technology or need to have their technology improved in order to hold those types of meetings. That is the purpose of these dollars.”
Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, said, “To the best of our knowledge, will this end the list of requests by various departments, or is this just the beginning?”
Adams responded, “So, the situation is rapidly evolving. … We’re now up to five confirmed cases. There’s a lot of work that’s being done by our state agencies. It’s premature to speculate what our final needs might be.”