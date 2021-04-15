Amid concerns about “controversial” library books and whether Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine promotions do enough to promote Vitamin D supplementation, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning approved four proposals to spend new coronavirus aid funds on library and Health & Welfare programs. Two were approved with “intent language” added by Reps. Priscilla Giddings, Ron Nate or Wendy Horman; all four passed.
In addition, JFAC voted 18-1 in favor of a “trailer” appropriation to HB 336, which has now passed both houses unanimously to allow some Idahoans to remain in foster care after age 18, through age 21, if a court orders it. The trailer appropriation of $240,000 in state general funds to pay for change next year was opposed only by Giddings, R-White Bird.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said, “My husband and I distribute furniture that we collect to these kids that transition out of foster care, and it sometimes is shocking how they’re just abandoned by the system. I think this is a great first step, and I hope we have the opportunity to explore this a little better for the state of Idaho and make sure that those children that are in state care have the opportunity to succeed once they turn 18.”
HB 336 was spearheaded by Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, and widely hailed by child and foster care advocates as an improvement to Idaho’s system.
Giddings didn’t explain why she opposed the appropriation.
Here are the four ARPA appropriations that JFAC approved this morning:
. The Idaho Commission for Libraries requested to spend $2.3 million of its $2.4 million allocation of the federal funds next year, as part of a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the main source of federal funds for libraries across the nation. It could return to request the additional $100,000 the following year. The money would go to a grant program to Idaho libraries entitled “Libraries Keep Students Learning and Adults Earning;” along with supporting the commission’s “digital equity, early literacy services, and other outreach programs aimed at vulnerable populations.”
Giddings questioned what “digital equity” means. “There’s been a lot of controversial books that that have come to light,” she said. “I’ve visited the libraries and seen a lot of controversial books are in the libraries. Can you help me understand, are there any federal requirements or state requirements that dictate you use equity in what type of books that you have?”
“No,” answered State Library Stephanie Bailey-White. “There’s no federal requirements of the Commission for Libraries dictating, mandating the types of books that libraries have. Those are all locally governed and local decisions that are made on that level.” She added, “I’m happy to talk a bit more about what digital equity and digital inclusion includes. There are five components.” Those are, she said, broadband devices; digital literacy or “connecting people with those tools;” digital content, which is supplied through the libraries’ e-books and its LILI databases; and IT support for libraries and patrons.
“Perfect. Thank you,” Giddings responded.
The library appropriation passed JFAC on a 17-2 vote with just Giddings and Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, dissenting.
. The Department of Health & Welfare has just been notified that it’s receiving an additional $10.2 million for vaccine distribution, to correct a funding mistake in previous federal legislation and fully award Idaho the amount it’s due. The money will be used to support mobile vaccination and other efforts to reach hard-to-reach populations; along with outreach efforts. Giddings moved to approve the funds, and her motion, seconded by Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, passed unanimously, 19-0, with one JFAC member, Sen. Peter Riggs, absent.
Giddings then proposed two paragraphs of “intent language” to be attached to the bill, the first requiring that any vaccine promotion include “proper informed consent language;” and the second requiring that for any amount spent to promote “vaccines or vaccine-like products,” equal amounts must be spent “on the promotion of health education, including but not limited to exercise and fitness, consumption of Vitamin D supplementation, and a reduction in non-nutritional foods such as high-fructose corn syrup.”
Agenbroad initially seconded Giddings’ motion, but later withdrew his second and offered a new version of the language. Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, asked, “This money is supposed to be going to vaccines, but then somewhere we have to come up with an equal amount of money?”
Legislative budget analyst Jill Randolph said, “No federal funds from this act would be allowable use for this second section of language.”
Giddings said her intent was that the same money spent to promote vaccines, if it goes to commercials or other promotions, also be used to add the other messages. “It could very easily be a phrase at the bottom,” she said. “There’s no intent for additional spending.” She estimated that $3 million likely would be spent on commercials or other promotions.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “Though I support the idea of promoting good health, I mean, absolutely, I guess I’m not in favor of spending an additional $3 million at this point out of general fund money to do that.”
State Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told the lawmakers, “We are still getting final guidance on these funds, as you all know, but the initial guidance that we have received is that this particular grant must be used for vaccination purposes. So it’s my understanding that if we were to spend money on promoting vaccine confidence, that it would need to be focused on the vaccine itself. We are still getting guidance, so there might be some wiggle room in there for additional messages, but that’s the information that we’ve received.”
Giddings responded, “Are you telling me that if you do a commercial promoting the vaccine-like product, that inside that commercial you cannot also say that getting exercise and supporting your Vitamin D could help your health in fighting COVID?”
Jeppesen said, “Again, we’re still getting final guidance on what would be permissible or not permissible. But it’s pretty clear that the main message and the purpose of those ads would be about the vaccine effort.”
JFAC Co-Chair Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, said, “Possibly a thought, Rep. Giddings. Would you be open to possibly add something to this language that might indicate if allowed by federal law, that this … would apply?”
Agenbroad then said, “There is additional information that has come to light that causes me pause. I withdraw my second to the intent language motion and would offer a substitute motion.”
The new version: “To the extent allowed by PL 117-2 (ARPA) for any funds provided by PL 117-2 to be expended for the promotion of vaccines or vaccine-like products, an equal amount of funds may be expended on the promotion of health education, including but not limited to exercise and fitness, consumption of Vitamin D supplementation, and a reduction in non-nutritional foods such as high-fructose corn syrup. Notwithstanding this intent language, no General Fund dollars may be expended to support this language.”
That incorporated Giddings’ original proposal, but changed “shall” to “may,” added wording about “to the extent allow” by law, and added the “notwithstanding” sentence at the end.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, proposed a version leaving out “an equal amount of funds” and making other changes, but her amended substitute motion failed, 8-11, though Nate and Giddings supported it. Agenbroad’s substitute motion, seconded by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, then passed, 18-1, with Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, the only dissenter.
. The next proposal was for $40.3 million from ARPA to pay for COVID-19 testing in public or private schools in Idaho. Jeppesen said Idaho was awarded the funds just within the past few days. That appropriation passed, 12-7; Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, then proposed adding “intent language” laying out the plan for distributing the funds to Idaho school districts, charter schools, and non-public schools, according to a formula determined in partnership between the Department of Health & Welfare and the State Board of Education. That was approved unanimously, 18-0, with Woodward and Riggs absent.
. The final proposal, for $14 million from ARPA to boost the existing Low Income Home Energy Assitance Program, or LIHEAP, which makes one-time utility payments for residents who are in danger of having their power or heat cut off, then passed 17-2, with just Nate and Giddings dissenting and with no debate.
The budget bills still must pass both houses and receive the governor’s signature to become law, but appropriations rarely change after they’re set by the 20-member, joint House-Senate committee.