The Idaho Legislature’s joint budget committee voted 16-4 on Monday to accept $175.7 million in federal coronavirus aid for emergency rental assistance and allow it to be distributed to pay rent or utility bills for Idaho renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal had languished at the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee for several weeks; the joint committee was briefed on it on Jan. 20. As many as 76,000 Idahoans could qualify.
The four “no” votes came from Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Reps. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls; Ron Nate, R-Rexburg; and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird. All other JFAC members, including Treasure Valley senators and representatives, voted in favor.
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who sponsored a smaller but similar rental assistance program last year using $15 million in CARES Act funds, welcomed the news. “I’m so thankful that we’ve finally seen the first of the … federal relief money that’s come into the state,” she said.
The new program was funded by Congress in the latest COVID-19 aid package, which President Trump signed into law on Dec. 27. It’s the first big piece lawmakers have acted on of $900 million in aid available to Idahoans under the bill.
Wintrow, who proposed the earlier rental assistance program to Gov. Brad Little as a member of his Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, said, “This Legislature has said we want to have a say in things. We need to be efficient, too.” She urged her fellow lawmakers to prioritize parceling out the federal aid, which already has arrived in the state.
