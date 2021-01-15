JFAC this morning unanimously accepted the report of the Legislature’s joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee, which yesterday adopted the governor’s forecast for $4.4040 billion in state tax revenues next year, or 3.5% growth over this year. “This is a critical piece,” JFAC Co-Chair Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, told the EORAC co-chairs, Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, and Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee. “Thank you for the work that was done.” He also noted that JFAC won’t make its statewide budgeting decisions, which set the table for setting agency budgets for next year, until February; at that point, it’ll decide whether it’ll budget to the EORAC-approved figure or adjust it due to any new information at that point.
Troy noted, “We added a note of caution to our report,” because of the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Idaho, the nation and the world. “There is economic uncertainty,” she said, “so we continue to urge caution on our budget.”
The joint budget committee’s agenda this morning also includes a general fund update; a budget hearing for the state Office of Information Technology; and setting of supplemental appropriations including for additional expenses for legislative video, legislative legal defense, the move of IT from the state Department of Education to the state Board of Education, Military Division haz-mat cleanup expenses and deficiency warrants for pest control. You can watch live online here.