The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning accepted the report from the joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee, without questions; the revenue panel a day earlier adopted the governor’s baseline revenue forecast of $5.1904 billion in general fund revenue for the current fiscal year, 2022, 3.6% above the FY 2021 level; and $5.4640 billion for fiscal year 2023, the fiscal year that starts July 1, which is 5.3% higher than the ’22 figure. Meanwhile, the House convened for a very brief session at 8 a.m. and adjourned until Monday at 11 a.m.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, told JFAC that the said economic outlook panel heard 17 different presentations from industry experts, economists and government agencies. “Four forecasts were taken into consideration by the committee,” he said. “There were forecasts from Idaho’s public universities, Boise State University, University of Idaho and Idaho State University; the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho provide projections. The Tax Commission provided projections as well as the Division of Financial Management.”
“Overarching themes of consideration,” Crabtree said, “were a number of uncertainties based on how far we were off last year in our estimates,” along with concerns about the impact of the pandemic on the economy; inflation; and federal banking policy and interest rates.
“Idaho’s growth in population was a concern we talked about a lot,” Crabtree said, with Idaho the fastest-growing state in the nation. “It continues to be that way, and what will it do to the economic situation? And then our recent labor shortages were discussed at length.” He said the panel also looked into “questions regarding federal money and questions tied to the ongoing growth in the state.”
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, who co-chaired EORAC with Crabtree, said, “Last year’s cochair of this committee talked a lot about the volatility of our economy. And I think no one expected the volatility to be at the level that it was. I think we’ll continue to see that volatility play out in this upcoming year, and as many of us know, volatility can go both ways, can go up and can go down.”
“The committee was very concerned about that volatility related to the federal funds in our economy and how to decipher between one- time and ongoing funds,” Troy said. “That’s why we’re cautious in our optimism moving forward.”
Although EORAC adopted the governor's baseline revenue forecast, the figures it backed are actually about $20 million higher than those the governor used in crafting his proposed budget for both the current year and next year. That's because the governor’s revenue forecast this year included four separate forecasts: A baseline forecast, a pessimistic forecast, an optimistic forecast, and a weighted forecast. The governor used the weighted forecast, which combines elements of each, in crafting his budget, which EORAC adopted the baseline forecast.