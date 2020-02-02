Christians weren’t the only ones who packed up their belongings in the early days of the United States and hit the trail to make a new life in the American west, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. In the mid-19th century, Jewish Americans joined the thousands of pioneers who decided to try their luck in the wild, wide open spaces of the Idaho territory. They arrived in small groups to open businesses in the 1860s to serve the booming mining towns springing up across the state, including in the Treasure Valley. This initial migration planted the seeds for the founding of Idaho’s first synagogue, now celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2020.
