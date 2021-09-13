We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued an official health advisory Aug. 26 against using ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug, to prevent or treat COVID-19, Idaho has seen warnings from officials, but no new rules about prescribing or using the drug.
However, a nationwide shortage of the drug over the past two weeks has stopped many Treasure Valley pharmacies from filling invermectin prescriptions at all. “We haven’t been able to buy any ivermectin for a couple of weeks,” Travis Walthall, pharmacist and manager of Custom RX Pharmacy in Kuna, said Friday. “So we have not filled one in weeks or more.”
Walthall said prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he filled maybe one ivermectin prescription a year. By mid-August, his pharmacy was filling four or five a week.
“You’ll find some that believe in ivermectin and are filling those prescriptions, and you’ll find some that are not,” said Nicki Chopski, executive director of the state Board of Pharmacy. She said the board has taken no position on the use of the drug, which isn’t among drugs it tracks because it’s not a controlled substance. Instead, it’s a “legend drug,” which means it’s available by prescription.
The CDC’s Aug. 26 advisory said, “Adverse effects associated with ivermectin misuse and overdose are increasing, as shown by a rise in calls to poison control centers reporting overdoses and more people experiencing adverse effects.”
Ivermectin is a drug used to treat parasites in animals in formulations such as pour-on, paste and “sheep drench,” and to treat parasitic infections in humans caused by roundworms, including some serious tropical diseases.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The two doctors who developed ivermectin received the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2015, sharing it with the developer of an anti-malaria drug. The Nobel committee wrote, “The importance of ivermectin for improving the health and well-being of millions of individuals with River Blindness and Lymphatic Filariasis, primarily in the poorest regions of the world, is immeasurable.”
It was not developed to treat viruses.
“For humans, ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses to treat some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea,” the FDA reported in an article headlined, “Why you should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.”