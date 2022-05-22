Nathan’s Greenleaf Cafe is more than just your average diner. It’s a way of life for residents in west Canyon County, writes Idaho Press reporter Teddy Feinberg. Located on Main Street, the local mainstay appears to be a little bit of everything for those in Greenleaf and surrounding enclaves such as Caldwell, Homedale and Wilder.
A recent Thursday at the establishment was like every other morning: Tables were full, the place was abuzz with customers from all walks of life enjoying abnormally large portions, and enthusiastic banter was prevalent among local residents.
In the past month, however, the establishment’s future has come into question. According to Roger Daniels, who started the business in 2015, the lease is about to expire. The family – Roger, his son Nathan and Nathan’s daughter Aspen – either need to drum up the money to buy it or be forced to leave.
Community reaction has been strong. Unsolicited, locals already have raised $78,000 to help save the cafe.
