Robert Bulgin, 93, smiles as he is helped into the front cockpit of a 1940s vintage Stearman biplane at Emmett Municipal Airport on Thursday. A 21-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Bulgin served as a gunner in both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts.
The smell of aviation fuel filled the wind at the Emmett Airport on Sept. 7 as a two-seater plane took to the skies, a 93-year-old veteran riding shotgun, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.
Dream Flights came to Idaho on Sept. 7 and 8, giving around 15 veterans from The Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care flights in an open cockpit plane, the Boeing-Stearman, to honor them for their service.
The Boeing-Stearman planes were built between 1940-1945 and designed to train World War II pilots.
”I’ve always wanted to do that, and now I have,” Robert Bulgin said, grinning.
Bulgin started his career in the United States Air Force in August 1950. Bulgin was a gunner on aircraft in Korea and Vietnam.
The last time he flew was in Vietnam.
