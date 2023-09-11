The smell of aviation fuel filled the wind at the Emmett Airport on Sept. 7 as a two-seater plane took to the skies, a 93-year-old veteran riding shotgun, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.

Dream Flights came to Idaho on Sept. 7 and 8, giving around 15 veterans from The Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care flights in an open cockpit plane, the Boeing-Stearman, to honor them for their service.


Load comments