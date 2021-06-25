With an unusually long, unusually early stretch of 100-degree-plus days in the forecast, Idahoans are being warned to take precautions as a heat advisory extends through July 4, with today predicted to be the coolest day in the next 10. The highest temperature ever officially reached at Boise was 111 degrees, according to our news partner KTVB-TV, and we'll come close to that by next Wednesday. As far as duration of triple-digit heat waves, Boise has seen three occasions with 100°+ temperatures for nine consecutive days. That may occur again next week, and possibly longer, KTVB's Larry Gebert forecasts. Some lower valley areas, including Ontario and Hell's Canyon, may reach 112°, and even some mountain communities could hit 100°.
Treasure Valley residents are preparing for hot weather, brought about by high pressure over the West, National Weather Service Boise meteorologist Korri Anderson told Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis, who reports that the rush is on for air conditioners, fans and more across the Treasure Valley.
The heat, Anderson said, is “basically like a large dome of hot air aloft, and so it’s really, really strong over our area. It’s basically as strong as it is down in Phoenix and Las Vegas.”
Idaho Power has asked customers who can safely do so to reduce their energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. over the next several days, including putting off running dishwashers or washing machines and turning up the temperature on air conditioners by a few degrees, to avoid strain on the electrical grid. Officials are offering tips to stay safe in the heat, which is the No. 1 cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States. You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.