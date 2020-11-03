It's election day in Idaho, and the polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you're planning to vote in person at the polls today or still need to drop off your absentee ballot, it's a matter of hours now. Idaho Press reporters Rachel Spacek and Thomas Plank have put together this handy Election Day voter guide for Treasure Valley voters, with everything you need to know, from how to check on your polling location to what COVID-19 precautions will be in place at the polls. Also, the Idaho Press has links to all our election coverage, plus survey responses from candidates in local, legislative and congressional races online here at idahopress.com. If you've already voted, you're in good company: Nearly half of Idaho's 1.01 million registered voters already had cast their ballots before the polls opened today, either by voting absentee or through early in-person voting.
We're looking at historic turnout and election participation, both in Idaho and nationwide. Stay tuned for results tonight and into tomorrow; it may take a while.