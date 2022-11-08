Vote Here sign 2022 arrow pointing left
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

It's a chilly but beautiful election day in Boise, Idaho, and if you haven't already, it's time to vote. At my polling place this morning, there were no lines, but a steady flow of voters coming and going; poll workers said that's how it's been since they opened at 8 a.m.

The ballot itself is quite long; it took a good while to carefully scribble in each of those little boxes on three pages with the provided ball-point pen. Here's info that voters need to know, from Page 1 of today's edition of the Idaho Press:


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments