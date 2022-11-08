It's a chilly but beautiful election day in Boise, Idaho, and if you haven't already, it's time to vote. At my polling place this morning, there were no lines, but a steady flow of voters coming and going; poll workers said that's how it's been since they opened at 8 a.m.
The ballot itself is quite long; it took a good while to carefully scribble in each of those little boxes on three pages with the provided ball-point pen. Here's info that voters need to know, from Page 1 of today's edition of the Idaho Press:
“We encourage voters to be prepared before heading to the polls by checking their polling location and previewing their ballot,” Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said. “The general election ballot has more content than usual, so making sure that you’re familiar with the races and measures will save you time when you get to the polls.”
Absentee voting: If voters requested an absentee ballot, those ballots must be received by the county elections offices by 8 p.m. on election day. It’s too late to mail them now; drop completed absentee ballots off at the county elections office, 1102 E. Chicago in Caldwell for Canyon County or 400 N. Benjamin Lane in Boise for Ada County. In Ada County, completed absentee ballots may also be dropped off before 8 p.m. at an official dropbox; dropbox locations are the county elections office and the city halls of Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna and Star. If you lost your absentee ballot or didn’t complete it, go to your regular polling location and tell them. If you bring a completed absentee ballot to your regular polling location, they will void it and allow you to vote there in person.
Registration: If you’re not already registered to vote, you can register at the polls on election day. You must be at least 18, a U.S. citizen, and a resident of the county for at least 30 days. Bring I.D. and proof of residence, such as a utility bill in your name or your vehicle insurance card with your current address. Voters whose name or address has changed since they last voted also can make that update to their voter registration at the polls.
Bring your ID: Idaho residents must bring a state-issued identification, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID with them to vote. If someone forgets their photo ID, they will be allowed to sign a Personal Identification Affidavit, contingent on them being a registered voter.
Ask for help: Voters in need of assistance on election day can ask poll workers at their respective polling locations. Also, the Ada County Clerk’s Office can be reached by calling 208-287-6860 while the Canyon County office phone number is 208-454-7562.