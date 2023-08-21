.Expect Record setting rainfall today across the region
associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary. This will
likely produce flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible. Up to 1.5" of rainfall is possible this morning
especially across Harney and Malhuer Counties in Oregon and the
Lower Treasure Valley in Idaho.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho, including the following
areas, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee Mountains,
Southwest Highlands and Upper Treasure Valley. Portions of
southeast Oregon, including the following areas, Harney County,
Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of
creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Investigators look for evidence at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the corner of Midland Boulevard and Marketplace Boulevard on Wednesday in Nampa.
Solving crimes is a sure-fire way to capture attention. Viewers rapturously tune into shows like NCIS and CSI, and Sherlock Holmes is a classic favorite for his intuition about who could have done it. But in real life, it’s not always as easy as it seems, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
As one measure of their crime-solving performance, law-enforcement agencies track their clearance rates. That refers to the percentage of crimes that are solved by someone being ticketed or arrested. Cases can also be cleared by exceptional circumstances, such as the suspect dying or the victim refusing to cooperate.
And those clearance rates, in 2022, varied throughout Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies.
At the top end, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office cleared 57.56% of its 3,348 crimes. But Wilder, in Canyon County, cleared just 18% of its 72 crimes.
“It’s definitely not like CSI,” Interim Garden City Police Chief Cory Stambaugh said. “They can get a case, run down all the interviews, run down all the evidence, have lunch, have commercials, and solve it in an hour.”
Read Komatsoulis' full story online here or find it on the front page of the Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.