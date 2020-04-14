Marisa Hofstra-Miller of Boise recently called the Idaho Department of Labor 186 times in one day, looking for help on her unemployment application. When she finally got through, she was put on hold for 50 minutes, then the line disconnected, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. “It’s been a nightmare,” said Hofstra-Miller, who was laid off from her accounting job at Team Mazda Subaru in Caldwell.
Hofstra-Miller is one of 77,430 Idahoans who filed for unemployment benefit insurance since the week of March 8, when Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Some 30,000 workers who have lost work due to the coronavirus have received unemployment payments, totaling nearly $18 million, the Associated Press reported Monday.
With the unprecedented 7,400% increase in claims since the week of March 8, Idaho Department of Labor officials say they’re overloaded with calls and messages from claimants, many of whom are filing for unemployment for the first time.
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.