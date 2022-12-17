The Idaho Transportation Department’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program sets goals for what percentage of each construction project must be awarded to registered businesses owned by groups designated as disadvantaged. This only applies to programs funded with any federal dollars.
Courtesy of the Idaho Department of Transportation
Unlike other states, Idaho only has one state agency with a special program aimed at increasing the number of government contracts awarded to firms owned by women, minorities and veterans, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel.
The Idaho Transportation Department’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, which is required by the federal government, sets certain goals for what percentage of each construction project must be awarded to registered businesses owned by groups designated as disadvantaged. This only applies to programs funded with any federal dollars.
According to a BoiseDev analysis of five years of contracting data, only seven companies currently listed as disadvantaged businesses were awarded contracts of their own during this period, and the agency is not currently meeting its goals. The over 600 other contracts awarded to these businesses came in smaller subcontracts, with just four companies raking in half the funds awarded through the disadvantaged business program to subcontractors over five years.