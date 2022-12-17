BD ITD.png

The Idaho Transportation Department’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program sets goals for what percentage of each construction project must be awarded to registered businesses owned by groups designated as disadvantaged. This only applies to programs funded with any federal dollars.

 Courtesy of the Idaho Department of Transportation

Unlike other states, Idaho only has one state agency with a special program aimed at increasing the number of government contracts awarded to firms owned by women, minorities and veterans, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel.

