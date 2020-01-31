Idaho’s roads are getting more dangerous, state Transportation Director Brian Ness told state lawmakers this morning, between increasingly distracted drivers and growing traffic volumes. “Drivers are more distracted than ever before,” Ness said, “and I think technology may be to blame for much of that.”
“Our position is that every driver should focus on driving,” he told the Idaho Press. “We’re trying to change people’s behavior – put away the distractions, focus in the moment, focus on the driving.” ITD is running a public education campaign entitled “Shift Idaho,” aimed at that message, Ness said, but it’s not taking a position on whether the state should ban hand-held cell phone use while driving, as 20 other states have done. “That’s up to the Legislature,” Ness said.
Legislation that would impose a statewide ban is pending in the Senate; other distracted driving legislation is pending in the House.
Ness, in his annual budget hearing before the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, said ITD has made some important gains in recent years, including increasing the percentage of pavement in the state that’s in good or fair condition from 80% in 2016 to 91% in 2019; and raising the percentage of the time that Idaho’s highways are clear of snow and ice from 79% to 86%. “We’re very proud of that measure,” he said, which is dramatically higher than it was in 2010.
But the department continues to face major challenges statewide with roads and bridges. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday’s edition of the Idaho Press.