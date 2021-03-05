The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, in a series of unanimous votes, set the budget for the Idaho Transportation Department this morning. The budget closely tracks Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation, with the exception of several supplemental appropriations Little had recommended for funding the current year that JFAC instead either moved into next year’s budget, or divided, with part approved in supplemental appropriations and the rest put into the fiscal year 2022 budget. Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, said the divisions were made to more accurately reflect the timing of the expenditures.
Also set this morning, with little debate, were the budgets for the Executive Office of the Governor, the Division of Financial Management, the Redistricting Commission and the Office of Performance Evaluations. JFAC now will hear two bills, HB 260 on state budget terminology recommended by the state controller’s office, and HB 153 from Rep. Priscilla Giddings splitting the higher education budget up by institution. After a 10-minute break to re-set technology, both those bills will get full public hearings in JFAC. Seven people have signed up to testify in person in favor of Giddings’ bill, plus nine more online, and one against, Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee, who chairs the presidents council for the four public universities. Several more submitted written testimony.