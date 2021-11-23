It was still snowing when I snapped this picture on my deck in Boise on Tuesday morning, Nov. 23, 2021, but not quite as heavily as it had a few minutes earlier; wish I'd been a little quicker, because it looked like a Christmas card out there. Lovely!
When big, fat snowflakes began falling in abundance in Boise this morning, it was an uplifting sight; things looked like the holidays for sure. It certainly seemed like our first snow of the season, but Les Colin, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Boise, said actually, “We had a trace in October.”
“There were a few flakes in October, but this was the first one in the day time, and more people got to see it,” he said. The snow was gone not long after it fell. “It didn’t measure here,” Colin said.
As for the forecast, he said, “For another week, it’s not going to do anything after today, so that’s it. We could get into a little fog at times in the morning, but other than that it’s really uneventful weather for another week at least.”
Asked if he had anything to add, Colin said, “Happy Thanksgiving!”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.