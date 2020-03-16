After passing HB 500a and HB 340a, the Senate took a brief break, then returned to session and went into its 14th Order for amendments. It's now amended several bills, including HB 487, the pesticide bill. Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, said the amendment restores wording about violations by sprayers of pesticide that the original bill removed; the amendment was adopted. The Senate also amended HB 561, a bill about property tax appeals, taking out reference to appraisals and specifying that just documented sales prices could be used to override county assessors' rulings on the value of residential property. An amendment to SB 1387, Sen. Fred Martin's bill to require a minor to submit a medical attestation in order to change the gender marker on their birth certificate, was amended to add what Martin called "trigger" language,. There also were extensive amendments approved to Rep. Bryan Zollinger's bill seeking to defund Planned Parenthood, with the amendments removing all references to state funding.
It's 7:30 p.m., and the Senate's still in session...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.