On this date in 2021, the Idaho Family Policy Center did not exist as an organization, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. Less than a year later, it became the organization to help draft and push three of the biggest and most controversial pieces of legislation during the 2022 session.
Those were a bill banning most abortions in Idaho by allowing civil lawsuits against medical providers, a bill making it a felony to provide gender care to a minor, and a bill holding librarians criminally accountable for children accessing “obscene materials.”
Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1309, the abortion bill, into law in early April, but the Idaho Supreme Court issued a stay on the law’s implementation pending other court rulings. The two other bills did not receive hearings in the Idaho Senate.
This session wasn’t the first time the center’s president, Blaine Conzatti, could boast legislative achievements. In 2021, he led the way to pass HB 366, a law prohibiting abortion when cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, which is often by six weeks of pregnancy. He also helped craft a bill that became law prohibiting the use of public funds for abortion, and in 2020, he helped pass a bill called “Simon’s Law” which requires notice to parents if a medical professional decides to withhold treatment from a child.
This year, the three bills Conzatti pushed for dominated conversations around the Legislature from February to March.
When the Legislature is not in session, the Idaho Family Policy Center is busy educating church members about how they can get involved in cultural public policy issues, partly through what the center calls Biblical Activism Boot Camps. Discussion at the boot camps focuses on the biblical justifications for becoming involved in politics and how the foundation of America supports the idea of advancing Judeo-Christian values through lawmaking.
Conzatti said despite the disappointment and frustration he felt with the process that led to two of his major legislative efforts dying in the Senate this session, he’s confident about their status as an organization.
“In the short time that we’ve been here, we’ve become the most effective conservative organization in the state,” he said.