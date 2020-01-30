Today is the annual "Buy Idaho" show, spread across four floors of the state Capitol rotunda, offering displays, free samples, demonstrations and information about a vast number of Idaho businesses. Folks are shopping around the displays; several are handing out free shopping bags for all the swag. As I tasted a sample of delicious Pakistani split-pea soup, a nearby vendor declared, "All my chocolates are hand-made."
The offerings include freshly made grilled-cheese sandwiches; tea; fudge; solar panels; insurance; cakes; loans; energy efficiency services; history; portraits; and hand-made and Idaho-made products. The show runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the rotunda on the 1st through 4th floors.