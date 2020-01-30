Buy Idaho show
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Today is the annual "Buy Idaho" show, spread across four floors of the state Capitol rotunda, offering displays, free samples, demonstrations and information about a vast number of Idaho businesses. Folks are shopping around the displays; several are handing out free shopping bags for all the swag. As I tasted a sample of delicious Pakistani split-pea soup, a nearby vendor declared, "All my chocolates are hand-made."

The offerings include freshly made grilled-cheese sandwiches; tea; fudge; solar panels; insurance; cakes; loans; energy efficiency services; history; portraits; and hand-made and Idaho-made products. The show runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the rotunda on the 1st through 4th floors.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments