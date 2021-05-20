In the short run, Boise State University hopes to use cost savings to absorb a $1.5 million budget cut. In the long run, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert, Boise State President Marlene Tromp said she will continue to reach out to legislators to discuss the reasoning behind the cut — the ongoing angst over inclusion and social justice programs on the campus.
“To me, it’s not about a fight,” Tromp said Thursday, during a State of the University event sponsored by the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. “It’s about a conversation.”
Two weeks ago, legislators approved a higher education budget — but imposed cuts designed to curb and discourage social justice programs at the state’s universities. Boise State’s share of the cuts comes to $1.5 million; the state’s largest university will have a 2021-22 budget of $263.8 million, including state tax dollars, student tuition and fee revenues and federal coronavirus stimulus money.
Tromp says she hopes to cover the $1.5 million cut without affecting student programs or academics. She hopes to reallocate money saved over the past 15 months, as the pandemic brought staff travel to a near standstill.
In an interview with Idaho Education News Tuesday, Tromp said she wasn’t exactly sure how much Boise State saved on travel during the pandemic. But on Thursday, she emphasized the need to protect core programs.
“Already, we’ve had so much loss,” she said.
Since the pandemic, Boise State has cut 194 campus positions, imposed staff and faculty furloughs and frozen vacant positions.
