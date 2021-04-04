Despite recommendations from state officials and local health experts, many school districts across Idaho are discussing ending mask requirements for students and staff in school full time, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. As cases of COVID-19 have remained steady and vaccine distribution is ramping up, school districts across the state are looking at ending mask requirements for students and staff. Local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still recommending masks in school settings.
The Middleton School District board of trustees is facing calls to end its mask requirement, including a call from state legislator Tammy Nichols earlier this week. The board will discuss its mask requirement at a meeting on April 12.
Some school districts in the state have removed mask requirements, even with students back in classrooms full time. In Bonneville County, Bonneville Joint School District 93 will not require masks for its students and staff during the third trimester of the year. The school board voted 3-1 in favor of ending the mask requirement beginning on March 8.
Many public schools in the state still require or encourage masks in schools. Representatives from Boise, West Ada and Vallivue school districts said they expect the district to require masks while in school in person for the rest of the school year, with no plans to discuss a change.
