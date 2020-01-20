Pharmacy students from Idaho State University are offering free flu shots, blood tests with cholesterol and blood sugar screenings, and more as part of a health fair in the 4th floor rotunda of the Capitol today, in conjunction with the Idaho State Pharmacy Association's "Day at the Capitol." There are also educational exhibits and information about diabetes, smoking cessation, prescription drug abuse, poison prevention and more.
The health fair is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today.