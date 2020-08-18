Five months after coronavirus closed the Pocatello campus, Idaho State University came back to life Monday, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. With the usual first-day-of-school activity, as students returned to the quad and classrooms. With a predictably long line at the student bookstore. And with university staff stationed at the entrance to every academic building, ready to hand out temporary facemasks to any student who needed one.
Idaho State was the first public institution to reopen for 2020-21; other colleges and universities will follow next week. A long and uncertain academic year is just beginning, but on Monday, President Kevin Satterlee called opening day a success — and the result of a lot of planning.
“We have been working nonstop since the end of spring semester to ensure that we were ready for today, so that we could open today, with classes,” Satterlee told State Board of Education members Monday. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.
