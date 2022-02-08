The Idaho State Police is requesting a substantial budget boost next year, including 25 new positions and the agency’s first-ever helicopter.
Forty-six of the 50 states have law enforcement air support, Col. Kedrick Wills, director of the ISP, told the Legislature’s joint budget committee on Tuesday. “In Idaho, there’s not one anywhere in our state. And when you consider how big our state is geographically, how challenging it is geographically … it’s really difficult for us to be able to get our law enforcement services to the people that need it most … without this piece of equipment.”
The helicopter request is backed by Gov. Brad Little and by Idaho police chiefs and sheriffs, Wills said, who want to be able to call on ISP for helicopter support in search and rescue operations as well as emergencies.
“It’s sorely needed throughout law enforcement in Idaho, not just for the Idaho State Police,” Wills told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
Members had questions. Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, asked Wills to help him “understand and have a better feeling about what this is … that I can understand the relative difference in value between a helicopter and more troopers on our highways and working drug enforcement.”
Wills responded, “The decision was not an either-or. In fact, you’ll see the other things requested in our budget as well.”
The governor’s budget recommendation for ISP for next year reflects a 13% increase in state general funds to $40.7 million. Part of that is for the second phase of a five-year phase-out of state gas tax funds that previously helped fund ISP; lawmakers previously approved that plan to route more gas tax funds to road work. As a result, ISP will lose $3.8 million in dedicated funding next year, which will be picked up by the state general fund.
The budget plan also includes additional positions: 13 new state troopers; three technical records specialists; two drug enforcement investigators; a regional training coordinator for the POST Academy; a financial technician for the brand inspection program; and five air support staffers.