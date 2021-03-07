Idaho made national news over the weekend for a mask-burning protest Saturday on the Capitol steps at which participants encouraged young children to burn face masks, and that included such Idaho politicians as Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and state Reps. Dorothy Moon and Tammy Nichols; several similar events were held elsewhere in Idaho. Coverage appeared in the Washington Post, Newsweek and more. Then on Saturday afternoon, the Idaho State Police issued this news release:
"Approx. 100 people gathered on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol this morning for a permitted event. During the event, an open flame was ignited in a barrel. Those involved with the event were informed both before and during the event that open flames are not allowed on State Capitol grounds. The incident is under review."
Here's a report from the Associated Press on Saturday's event that's been widely read across the nation:
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.
Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.
Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.
Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they're not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.
More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.