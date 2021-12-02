Idaho State Police officials say a trooper who’d recently participated in a two-day training course on identifying suspects and victims in child sex crimes successfully apprehended a fugitive from related charges in Minnesota after a traffic stop in eastern Idaho. “We can’t know for sure, but with our trooper’s arrest of the fugitive from Minnesota on Tuesday, we may have stopped a criminal suspect before more harm was done,” said ISP Capt. Chris Weadick in Idaho Falls.
“The training was a victim-centered approach that presented the best research and practices to understand behavioral patterns of both suspects and victims, and how officers can work with partner agencies to investigate and get victims help,” Weadick said in an ISP news release today.
The trooper who made the Tuesday arrest is a member of the Idaho State Police Criminal Interdiction Team. The arrested man, Aaron J. Hjermstad, 42, of Cannon Falls, Minn., was charged on a fugitive warrant; ISP said he violated his terms of release by being in Idaho without permission from a Minnesota court, in which he was recently convicted of multiple child sex abuse charges. ISP said its investigation showed Hjermstad was a former teacher and coach who fled Minnesota prior to his sentencing.
Hjermstad was booked into the Bonneville County jail; during the arrest, troopers seized several electronic items in his vehicle possibly connected to the Minnesota charges.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.