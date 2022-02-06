On Friday morning, Idaho State Police confiscated property from unhoused protesters who have been occupying the lawn at the old Ada County Courthouse near the Idaho State Capitol building since mid-January, writes reporter Tracy Bringhurst.
In a press release, ISP said officers were there to check for prohibited items and check on the protesters’ welfare. Troopers seized a number of items including camping gear such as sleeping bags, pillows, and propane tanks, citing state code that prohibits camping on the Capitol mall.
No tents were disassembled, the release said. However, officers issued eight warning citations and arrested four people for warrants or probation violations, according to ISP.
“Troopers also found and seized alcohol and drug paraphernalia including a pipe and a bag of syringes,” the ISP said. “Items that were prohibited on state grounds and unclaimed by the owner were removed by the troopers. Those items are being stored and information was left on-site on how any individual wishing to claim ownership of the items can recover them. Illegal items such as drug paraphernalia will not be returned.”
The news release also stated that troopers found garbage, food, feces, urine and vomit at the site.
Lily Lynette and Micah McDonald, protesters at the encampment, said they were woken up by troopers, who told them they were searching for anything illegal and stated that they were camping. Lynette said they took personal property and gear she needs to survive.
There also some political controversy, as Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin suggested she'd pushed for the action, and ISP and the Idaho Attorney General's office termed her statements "unhelpful" to addressing the matter. You can read Bringhurst's full story online here, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
